Steelers land third-most athletic class in 2024 NFL draft

Last year, with General Manager Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl in charge of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL draft, we saw a huge shift in the Steelers draft philosophy. We saw a huge emphasis on overall athleticism and it really paid off.

2024 was a repeat performance as the Steelers front office landed the third-most athletic draft class in the NFL based On RAS. RAS stands for Relative Athletic Score and is an objective system set up by Kent Lee Platte to compare prospects based on hard data.

3. Pittsuburgh #Steelers – Avg #RAS 9.150 Steelers took a ton of top flight athletes last year and this year they did the same. The only non-elite tester they took, Zach Frazier, was generally considered at or near the top at his position, and still scored in the high 7s. pic.twitter.com/1tMynyzMzq — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 28, 2024

We project that offensive tackle Troy Fautanu and center Zach Frazier will both be in the Steelers starting lineup on opening weekend. We also expect wide receiver Roman Wilson and linebacker Payton Wilson will both be in heavy rotation from the beginning as well as they find their fit in the system.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire