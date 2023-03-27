Steelers land second-tier OT in new mock draft

With the Pittsburgh Steelers early activity in free agency, their needs in the 2023 NFL draft have shifted and are starting to come into focus. Offensive tackle seems to be an easy choice for Pittsburgh and that’s the direction the 33rd Team went with their new mock draft. Let’s take a look at all three picks for the Steelers in this two-round mock draft.

First round - OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Second round - CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

Second round - DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Overall

Just based on team needs, this mock draft absolutely hits the mark. Offensive tackle, defensive tackle and cornerback are easily in the top five needs for Pittsburgh. Having said that, there’s no way I can endorse Dawand Jones with the No. 17 overall pick. His film just doesn’t support that.

Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison and Tennessee’s Darnell Wright both go after Jones and while they are also in that second tier of tackles behind the top three, might be better options over Jones if the team is going to reach for a tackle this early.

Moving to the first pick in the second round, the news is much better. Deonte Banks is a great cornerback and could definitely replace Patrick Peterson at some point as a starter.

Coming to the second pick of the round, we like Keeanu Benton but again, this feels like it’s too soon. If the Steelers want a defensive tackle here, Pitt’s Calijah Kancey is available and he looks like a truly special prospect.

