Steelers land massive DT in new 2025 NFL mock draft

By the time the next offseason comes around, the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line could be in real trouble. It isn’t clear what Cam Heyward’s future is and the only big-time player on the depth chart aside from Heyward is Keeanu Benton.

The folks at Pro Football Network seem to agree and in their new 2025 mock draft, they addressed this need as well. PFN gave the Steelers Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham with the No. 14 overall pick.

Here’s what they had to say about Graham:

Mason Graham is a mauler forged in the Michigan trenches who has pocket-pulverizing power and remarkable pass-rush potential due to athleticism that belies his stout 6’3″, 318-pound frame.

The Steelers should have their pick of multiple interior defensive linemen in the 2025 NFL draft and could even opt for another Michigan prospect if they see Kenneth Grant as a better fit. Either way, Pittsburgh couldn’t go wrong with a player like Graham.

