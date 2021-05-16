Steelers land franchise QB in PFF 2022 NFL mock draft

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
Next season the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have a ton of salary cap and will most likely be on the search for a new franchise quarterback. Pittsburgh has some players on the roster now who will get a look but no one should be surprised if the Steelers look to the first round of the 2022 NFL draft for their next franchise signal-caller.

This is the approach Pro Football Focus took that angle in their new 2022 mock draft and gave the Steelers USC quarterback Kedon Slovis. Here’s what they had to say about the pick:

Slovis had an up and down sophomore year after an outstanding true freshman campaign. He doesn’t quite have the arm of some others in this class, but he’s been one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the class for two years running.

A quick study of Slovis doesn’t show much. His size is a little worrisome and his film is solid but unremarkable. Nevertheless, he’s a guy we will keep a close eye on Slovis in the 2021 college football season because there’s no doubt quarterback is a top priority in the next draft.

For better or worse: Steelers defensive positional units after the draft

