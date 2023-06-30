Steelers land franchise QB in NFL reset mock draft

If you tossed every NFL player into a pool and held a big reset draft for the entire league, how would it turn out? This is the question the folks over at Touchdown Wire asked when they did a one-round reset mock draft. It is a fascinating experiment and we were fascinated to see what direction the Pittsburgh Steelers went.

The first disclaimer is they did a randomized draft order. So having the Steelers picking No. 5 overall is simply a matter of chance and nothing to do with the team.

With the No. 5 overall pick, TD Wire has the Steelers selecting Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. While I could quibble that I would have taken Jalen Hurts ahead of Herbert, there’s no denying a franchise quarterback would be the pick and they can’t go wrong with their player.

11 defensive players were selected in the first round with one of them being EDGE T.J. Watt going No. 15 overall to the Minnesota Vikings. And much to our surprise, even quarterback Kenny Pickett made the cut. He went No. 31 overall to the Indianapolis Colts.

