Steelers land franchise QB in new 2022 mock draft

If you are a true football fanatic, you can never get enough of the NFL draft. CBS Sports put out a new 2022 NFL mock draft and you know we had to see what direction they chose to go for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

First observation, the Steelers are picking 13th overall which doesn’t exactly inspire confidence in the upcoming season. However, the reward for picking so his is landing Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Here’s what they had to say about the pick:

I am not totally sold on Spencer Rattler, but it would be foolish to forge a headstrong opinion on any 2022 draft prospect right now. Pittsburgh should be in the market for a quarterback and Rattler could be in the mix.

There’s no denying Rattler’s potential but he’s far from a finished product. However, it isn’t about the prospect at this point, it’s the position. Pittsburgh is set at most positions heading into the 2022 offseason and has a ton of salary-cap space. Finding a player to replace Ben Roethlisberger should be and will be the team’s top priority so this franchise doesn’t take a huge step backward.

