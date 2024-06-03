Steelers land elite WR in new 2025 mock draft

As far as we are concerned, it is never too soon to start thinking about the NFL draft. The folks over at The Draft Network have out a new 2025 mock draft and you know we have to check it out and see what they did with the Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick.

TDN opted for Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. From a needs standpoint, this is a smart choice. The Steelers added Roman Wilson in the 2024 NFL draft but still need another outside receiver to pair up with George Pickens.

In terms of Egbuka, he had a chance to be a first-round pick, had he declared in 2024. Egbuka had a down 2023 season due to mediocre quarterback play at Ohio State but we love his potential as a do-it-all receiver with deceptive athleticism and a polished game. This is a perfect pick for the Steelers if they do nothing to upgrade their wide receiver position before the start of the season.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire