Steelers land elite left tackle in new ESPN mock draft

At this point, it isn’t a matter of if an offensive lineman will be one of the top two picks in the upcoming NFL draft, it is more about whether the Pittsburgh Steelers opt for an offensive tackle or an interior offensive lineman. Pittsburgh needs serious help at both spots.

For ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay, he opted for offensive tackle for the Steelers in his new one-round mock draft. In McShay’s scenario, Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw slips to No. 24 and the Steelers don’t hesitate to make the pick.

Here’s what McShay had to say about Darrisaw and his fit with the Steelers.

What becomes of Bud Dupree’s role if he leaves, and would someone like Tulsa outside linebacker Zaven Collins be the savvy pick? What is the future plan at quarterback? Who starts at running back next season? And would the Steelers look to replace JuJu Smith-Schuster with a similar type of receiver in Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman? Those are all important questions, but to me, the need along the offensive line and the value of Darrisaw still being available make this a worthy move. The Steelers could lose all of their currently rostered tackles either this March or next, and whoever is under center has to have the kind of protection Ben Roethlisberger saw this season (league-low 14 sacks allowed). Darrisaw shows power in pass pro and smoothness in working to the second level as a run blocker.

In this simulation, Alabama running back Najee Harris is also on the board but make no mistake, Darrisaw is the smart pick here. Finding an elite left tackle isn’t easy but that is the type of ceiling Darrisaw has.

