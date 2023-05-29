Steelers land elite EDGE in new 2024 mock draft

The 2023 NFL draft might still be fresh in everyone’s mind but the 2023 college football season is about to get started and that means teams and writers are already at work on tracking prospects for next year. This is where these 2024 mock drafts come in so handy. Yardbarker has a new mock draft out and we had to take a look at the pick they gave the Pittsburgh Steelers.

First off, they have the Steelers picking No. 8 overall which won’t sit well with the fanbase. This team is supposed to be better this season, not worse. As for the pick, they have the Steelers taking Florida State edge Jared Verse.

If the Steelers are in a position to draft a player the quality of verse, something went very wrong during the season and that was more than likely on the offensive side of the football. Nevertheless, if Verse is the pick, that means the Steelers couldn’t work out a contract extension with linebacker Alex Highsmith and he’s either moving on or the situation is tenuous.

I won’t be at all shocked if edge rusher isn’t a top need by the time the season is over. Even if the Steelers lock up Highsmith longterm, Markus Golden is a one-year rental and the jury is still out on Nick Herbig.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire