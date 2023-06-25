Steelers land elite cornerback in new 2024 mock draft

One position that could be up in the air for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season is cornerback. Pittsburgh added some players this year but look for turnover in the offseason. The folks over at Pro Football Network have a new one-round mock draft for 2024 and they have the Steelers going cornerback with the No. 15 overall pick.

PFN opted for Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean to the Steelers, passing on other positions that could be viewed as a higher need. Here’s what PFN had to say about the pick.

Not much is changing for Cooper DeJean in this scenario from college to the professional level aesthetically. He remains in black and yellow. DeJean was a three-sport athlete in high school that was recruited as an athlete. The former high school QB has excellent size for the position and is very physical to boot. But it is his smooth and explosive athleticism that makes him special.

A pick like this will depend heavily on the development of Cory Trice Jr. this season. We know Joey Porter Jr. is a starter if not this season, next. It’s hard to say how long Patrick Peterson will play but we expect to see him on the field at least two seasons.

If Trice develops quickly, DeJean might not be the best value with this pick. Especially with positions like linebacker, edge and offensive guard on the board as well.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire