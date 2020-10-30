Steelers land big OT in new Draft Wire mock draft

No position on the Pittsburgh Steelers stands to take a bigger hit this offseason than the offensive line. As of now, the Steelers have Zach Banner, Matt Feiler, Alejandro Villanueva, Jerald Hawkins and Derwin Gray area all free agents of one type or another.

It’s highly unlikely all these players return given the Steelers issues with the 2021 salary cap. This means the offensive line will be a top priority in the upcoming NFL draft.

Our friends over at Draft Wire recognize this with their new 2021 mock draft. They have the Steelers selecting Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi with the No. 32 overall pick.

Here’s a nice breakdown of Cosmi from The Draft Network.

An athletic and easy mover on all three levels, Cosmi wins with sharp and accurate blocking angles. He isn’t a people mover or blocker that will consistently generate a ton of movement, but he’s wise and selective with his plan of attack of winning by beating the opposition to spots. Has shown a bit of a mean streak with a one arm chop to demolish the hand/arms of defenders when placing it on his frame for too long. The word “upside” will be tagged to him periodically because he is the definition of the word.

In watching Cosmi play this season you can see his game is improving and he looks a bit heavier and is operating with better play strength. This would be a rock-solid pick for a team looking at a potential re-build.

