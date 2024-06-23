Steelers land athletic defenisve tackle in new 2025 NFL mock draft

Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected defensive tackle Keeanu Benton in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft and he’s on a short list of breakout candidates for the upcoming season. Nevertheless, the Steelers seem to never have enough disruptive players in the middle so when Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network put out his latest 2025 mock draft, that’s the direction for Pittsburgh.

Cummings has the Steelers selecting Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. Here’s what Cummings had to saw about the pick:

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers made their offensive line a force to be reckoned with. In 2025, they’ll now turn to the other front. Tyleik Williams, with his logic-defying athleticism and versatility at 6’3″, 327 pounds, would wreak havoc beside Keeanu Benton.

Williams is one of a handful of massive interior defensive linemen who could come off the board in the first round. We’ve lobbied for years for a massive run stuffer to bring back memories of Casey Hampton and while we love Benton’s game, he’s not that type of player. Williams certainly could be.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire