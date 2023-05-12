Steelers land 4 games in prime time in 2023

On Thursday, the NFL released the full 2023 schedule. The Pittsburgh Steelers are always a popular draw with a strong worldwide fanbase so the league is always tempted to put Pittsburgh in as many prime time games as possible.

This season, the league put the Steelers in four games in prime time with six being the max. By comparison, the Los Angeles Chargers lead the league with six games in prime time.

Here is the Steelers full schedule for 2023:

1: vs 49ers

2: vs Browns (MNF)

3: at Raiders (SNF)

4: at Texans

5: vs Baltimore

6: BYE

7: at Rams

8: vs Jaguars

9: vs Titans (TNF)

10: vs Packers

11: at Browns

12: at Bengals

13: vs Cardinals

14: vs Patriots (TNF)

15: at Colts

16: vs Bengals

17: at Seahawks

18: at Ravens

Pittsburgh gets half of those games out of the way by the third week of the season. After opening the season at home, the Steelers go on the road for Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns and then after returning home must fly all the way to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday Night Football the following week.

