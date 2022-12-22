Steelers land 2 players on AFC Pro Bowl roster

The NFL announced Pro Bowl rosters on Wednesday and despite all the struggles, the Pittsburgh Steelers landed two on the defensive side of the football.

Pittsburgh got safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and linebacker T.J. Watt on the team despite Watt missing seven games with a torn pectoral. Watt’s season has been nothing close to the standard he has set over the course of his career and this placement is as due to reputation as anything. Nevertheless, Watt remains a top defender and is looking forward to a strong finish to the season. Watt has four sacks on the year.

Fitzpatrick is having a strong season and currently leads the team with four interceptions. He is third on the team with 75 tackles and is third on the team with nine passes defended.

