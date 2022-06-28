Steelers land 2 on NFL.com All-Rookie offense prediction

The Pittsburgh Steelers landed several offensive players in the 2022 NFL draft who the team hopes will be the future of this franchise and keep the Steelers competitive for the future. Chad Reuter of NFL.com put out his prediction for the NFL offensive All-Rookie team and two Steelers rookies made the cut.

First up we have quarterback Kenny Pickett. The team’s first-round pick, Pickett has been anointed to be the man to follow Ben Roethlisberger at some point. But will he do it as a rookie with Mitch Trubisky on the roster? Pickett spent minicamp working as the team’s third-string quarterback but should get a shot to move up during training camp and the preseason.

The other player to make the team from the Steelers is wide receiver George Pickens. There’s no denying Pickens has some special talent but reps might be hard to come by with Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool on the roster. Pittsburgh selected Pickens out of the University of Georgia in the second round and he’s widely regarded as a steal given just how explosive and dynamic he is as a pass-catcher.

