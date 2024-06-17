Steelers lack of improvement at wide receiver still surprising

Since taking over as Pittsburgh Steelers general manager, Omar Khan has been very aggressive in his moves. Many of those moves this offseason, like the addition of not one but two starting quarterbacks came as a big surprise.

But when the writers at The Athletic put together their biggest surprises of the offseason for each team, Steelers beat writer Mark Kaboly went a different direction.

“It’s easy to just go with Russell Wilson and how he has quickly captured the attention of the city, but that’s not a surprise,” Kaboly said. “The surprise is that the Steelers seem perfectly satisfied watching how the WR2 position plays out in camp among a host of middle-of-the-road receivers. Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, Denzel Mims, Marquez Callaway and Dez Fitzpatrick all have varying degrees of experience behind George Pickens.”

We 100 percent agree with Kaboly. The lengths the Steelers have gone to improve the quarterback position and the offensive line and you are going to trot out some combination of Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins and Calvin Austin III to help support George Pickens? No way. There has to be a big trade coming and the Steelers are just waiting for the right time to pull it off.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire