Steelers kicker Chris Boswell's rough season ends, as he heads to injured reserve

If the Pittsburgh Steelers lose a must-win game in Week 17, it won’t be kicker Chris Boswell’s fault.

Boswell has been a constant topic in Pittsburgh this season, as the normally reliable kicker has gone into a deep funk. Boswell has missed seven field goals and five extra points this season.

Boswell won’t kick again this season. The Steelers announced on Friday that Boswell is going to injured reserve, though the team didn’t say what his injury was. To replace Boswell, the Steelers signed Matt McCrane.

Chris Boswell struggled this season

The Steelers need a win on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals and a Baltimore Ravens loss to the Cleveland Browns to win the AFC North. If that doesn’t happen, the Steelers will go from a 7-2-1 start to the season to out of the playoffs, unless there’s a tie in Sunday night’s Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans game.

If the Steelers miss the playoffs by a half-game, there will be a lot of blame to go around. Some of it will fall on Boswell, who was a Pro Bowler last season.

Boswell missed an overtime field goal in a tie to the Browns back in Week 1. He missed a field goal and an extra point a week later in a 42-37 loss to the Chiefs. He missed a field goal in a loss to the Broncos, an extra point in a loss to the Chargers and two field goals in a loss to the Raiders. Boswell slipped on a final field-goal attempt in the Oakland game and Pittsburgh lost 24-21.

Boswell’s job security has been an issue most of the season, but an injury took care of that before Week 17. Boswell kicked last week without issue and didn’t miss a kick, but apparently something happened to him this week.

Matt McCrane will kick for Steelers

McCrane has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and Oakland Raiders this season. McCrane has hit five-of-nine field-goal attempts and all five extra points this season.

It’s a pressure-filled spot for McCrane. The Steelers need to win, and Heinz Field is notoriously tough to kick in, especially late in the season.

Whether McCrane kicks for the Steelers through the playoffs will be seen. First, the Steelers have to make the playoffs, and the odds are against that.

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) slips on the turf while attempting a field goal against the Oakland Raiders. (AP)

