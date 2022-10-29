Steelers kicker Chris Boswell out vs. Eagles

The Steelers are without their kicker for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Chris Boswell was ruled out today with a groin injury. He had previously been listed as questionable.

It is unclear who will handle the kicking for the Steelers, who don’t have another kicker on either the roster of the practice squad.

Steelers cornerback Josh Jackson has also been downgraded from questionable to out.

