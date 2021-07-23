Steelers kick off training camp with Zach Banner and Devin Bush on the field

Best news from Day 1 of #SteelersCamp…no one is starting on PUP. Coach Tomlin on Devin Bush and Zach Banner: "Both guys have worked their tails off. It’s great to see them both back out here and working, We’ll just continue to be thoughtful of the reps we give them." — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) July 23, 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers are banking heavily on the healthy return of linebacker Devin Bush and offensive tackle Zach Banner. Both guys are coming off of season-ending ACL injuries.

But good news from the first day of training camp as both guys were on the field practicing on Thursday and neither player had to start training camp on the PUP list.

Banner was supposed to be the team’s starting right tackle last season before tearing his ACL in the first game of the season. Now he is back and is eyeing that same spot while Chuks Okorafor moves to the left side.

Bush tore his ACL during the team’s Week 5 win over the Cleveland Browns. Bush’s return will give the Steelers a big boost in athleticism on an already elite defense.

List