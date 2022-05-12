Steelers kick off 2022 regular season on road vs Bengals

If you were hoping the Steelers might get a soft start to the 2022 season, think again. The team announced on Thursday they will start the season on Sunday September 11 by traveling to Cincinnati and take on the Bengals.

The Bengals are the top team in the AFC North with Joe Burrow at quarterback and the Steelers can’t afford to let this one slip away. Pittsburgh is looking up at the rest of the AFC North as of now and is hopeful they can find some magic of their own at quarterback with either Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett to help them keep pace against Burrow and his athletic cast of characters on offense.

The regular season begins in Cincinnati. 📺 2022 NFL Schedule Release: Tonight at 8 pm ET on @nflnetwork — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2022

