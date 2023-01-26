Steelers kept Matt Canada so Kenny Pickett wouldn’t have to “start all over again”

The Steelers announced last week that Matt Canada would return as the team’s offensive coordinator for a third season.

Some outside the building had questioned his job security after the Steelers finished 23rd in yards and 26th in points. They had only 12 passing touchdowns and averaged only 4.2 yards per carry, below the league averages of 23 and 4.5.

But Steelers president Art Rooney II explained Thursday that the team wanted continuity for Kenny Pickett, who threw five touchdowns and only one interception after the Week 9 off week.

“They seemed to work well together,” Rooney said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “With a new offensive coordinator, you’d start all over again. We felt there was enough there to build on.”

The Steelers went 7-2 down the stretch to finish 9-8, narrowly missing a postseason berth.

