Steelers S Karl Joseph carted off with ankle injury

The one thing you never want to see in the preseason are injuries. But midway through the first quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game with the Seattle Seahawks, the injury bug has bit already.

According to the broadcast, Steelers safety Karl Joseph suffered an ankle injury and had to be carted off the field.

Joseph, a former first-round pick joined the Steelers in 2021. Joseph is currently listed at the team’s No. 3 strong safety.

List

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin lists his top 5 coaches in the NFL

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire