Steelers S Karl Joseph out for the year with ankle injury

According to Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Dale Lolley, the ankle injury suffered by safety Karl Joseph in last week’s preseason game will cost him the season. The move to IR was one of a handful of moves the Steelers made on Tuesday to get the team’s training-camp roster down to the required 85.

Jopseph is a former first-round pick who was fighting for a roster sot with a very talented young group of safeties.

The injuries for Karl Joseph (ankle) and Anthony Miller (shoulder) are season-ending. Tough break for Miller, who was on pace to make the 53-man roster. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 16, 2022

