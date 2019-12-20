Steelers’ Kameron Kelly arrested

Steelers safety Kameron Kelly was arrested early this morning in Pittsburgh.

According to court documents posted online by multiple members of the Pittsburgh media, Kelly is facing two misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and one misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

Kelly refused to leave a bar and then had a struggle with police, according to Liz Kilmer of WPXI.

The 23-year-old Kelly was seen as one of the success stories of the Alliance of American Football, playing well enough for the San Diego Fleet while getting some time both at wide receiver and at cornerback that the Steelers picked him up. He has played in all 14 games for the Steelers this season, and a highlight of his season was intercepting Lamar Jackson when the Steelers played the Ravens.