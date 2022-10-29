Steelers K Chris Boswell OUT vs Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without its most consistent scoring threat on Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. After testing his injured groin on Saturday, the Steelers have ruled out kicker Chris Boswell for this week’s game.

Expect the Steelers to sign and immediately elevate rookie kicker Nick Sciba to the active roster and he will assume the kicking duties this week. Sciba was with the Steelers during training camp and the preseason and played his college ball at Wake Forest. Sciba lasted until the final round of cuts.

Pittsburgh has also ruled out cornerback Josh Jackson with a groin injury.

Steelers rule K Chris Boswell (right groin) and CB Josh Jackson (groin) OUT for Sunday’s game. The Steelers don’t have another kicker on the roster or practice squad. Couple that with the fact the Steelers red zone conversion rate is less than 35%, and this is not ideal! — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 29, 2022

