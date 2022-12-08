Steelers K Chris Boswell returns to practice

On Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell returned to practice. Boswell does remain on IR but his return opens up his 21-day window to either be activated to the 53-man roster or he stays on IR for the remainder of the season.

Boswell suffered a groin injury back in early November and went on IR on November 10. The Steelers had Nick Sciba fill in for one game but soon turned to Matthew Wright for the last four games. Wright’s tenure got off to a horrific start and he has settled into the position.

But no matter how good Wright has been, once Boswell is healthy he needs to be on the field. Boswell remains one of the most accurate kickers in the league and the most consistent scoring threat on the roster. It’s highly unlikely Boswell will be activated in time for Sunday’s game with the Baltimore Ravens.

