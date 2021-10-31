Steelers K Chris Boswell heads to locker room after big hit vs Browns on bizarre fake field goal

In a game with points at a premium, the Pittsburgh Steelers may have lost their kicker on a bizarre fake field goal against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

With less than two minutes remaining in the first half of a 3-3 game, the Steelers faced fourth-and-9 at the Browns 10-yard line, a standard situation to kick a field goal. They lined up for one. But they had no intention of following through.

Instead of attempting a 28-yard field goal, kicker Chris Boswell took a direct snap and ran to his right. He looked. He looked some more. And by the time he approached the sideline, he still hadn't found an open receiver. So he chucked the ball up in desperation a fraction of a second before Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott walloped him.

Boswell got knocked out of the TV screen

Here's another angle of the hit.

the hit on boswell on that fake field goal

As a kicker, there's a decent chance that's the biggest blow Boswell's ever suffered on a football field. He got up from it clearly woozy.

Moments later, he walked gingerly to the locker room with Steelers staffers at his side. The game went to halftime without another Steelers kicking situation, and he didn't return to the field for the third quarter, which saw the Browns kick off. Meanwhile punter Pressley Harvin III was practicing kicks at halftime. The Steelers announced that he was being evaluated for a concussion.

In a 3-3 game, the Steelers would find themselves at a significant disadvantage if Boswell can't return.

The play decision was bad. The execution was worse. And the end result could prove very costly for Pittsburgh.