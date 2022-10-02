Steelers K Chris Boswell breaks record with long field goal

After a bizarre series of events at the end of the first half between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets, Pittsburgh lined up for a field goal with no time on the clock. A really long field goal.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell hit a 59-yard field goal with room to spare, breaking his own record for Acrisure Stadium by two yards.

Boswell has been the only scoring threat for the Steelers in the first half as they trail the Jets 10-6.

The Jets allowed the Steelers to hit that record-breaking field goal after a late hit on quarterback Mitch Trubisky by Jets edge rusher Carl Lawson negated an interception and long return.

In Boz we trust 🙏 📺 #NYJvsPIT on CBS pic.twitter.com/ph4EKMY9tF — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 2, 2022

