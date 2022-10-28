Steelers K Chris Boswell added to injury report

The Pittsburgh Steelers put out their game-status report on Friday for this week’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. The big addition to the report is kicker Chris Boswell. The team added Boswell on Friday with a groin injury and he is listed as questionable.

Here is the full game status report for this week.

K Chris Boswell (Groin) – Questionable

DB Josh Jackson (Groin) – Questionable

DT Larry Ogunjobi (Knee) – Out

CB Levi Wallace (Shoulder) – Out

Pittsburgh won’t have cornerbacks Levi Wallace or Josh Jackson but will get Ahkello Witherspoon so this helps a banged-up Steelers secondary. Chris Wormley will see an expanded role with Larry Ogunjobi out but thankfully Montravius Adams will be available this week. The Steelers are also without defensive end DeMarvin Leal who went on IR.

The Steelers do not currently have a kicker on the practice squad so look for a late signing and promotion just in case Boswell cannot kick on Sunday.

