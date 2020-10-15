Steelers jump up in new Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings

How good are the Pittsburgh Steelers? We probably won’t know the answer to this for the next several weeks. But for now, the Steelers sit at 4-0 and look like one of the most balanced teams in the NFL between both sides of the football.

Their consistency has been rewarded in the latest iteration of Touchdown Wire’s NFL power rankings. Thanks to a huge performance by rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool, they have the Steelers at No. 2.

Against an Eagles defense that was all too eager to be out-fought and out-thought, Steelers rookie receiver Chase Claypool blew it up with three receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. The native of Abbotsford, British Columbia (Mapletron!) set or matched all kinds of records with that performance, per NFL Research:

This ranking feels very optimistic and in three weeks Touchdown Wire might be viewing the Steelers in a very different light. But for now, Pittsburgh has found a way to beat every team they have had to faced and done it each week in new and creative ways.

