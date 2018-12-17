Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster shares praise Bill Belichick gave him originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Pittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster has become one of the better wide receivers in the NFL in just his second pro season, and he's already earning the respect of the greatest coach in league history.

Smith-Schuster caught four passes for 40 yards in the Steelers' 17-10 win over the New England Patriots at Heinz Field on Sunday, and he tweeted about a special exchange he had with Bill Belichick after the game.

Crazy to have Coach Belichick, a legendary coach I've watched my whole life, come up to me after the game and tell me he respects my game and how I play!!! 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 17, 2018

Receiving that kind of praise from a legendary coach like Belichick must've been a real thrill for the 22-year-old receiver.

Smith-Schuster has 91 receptions for 1,234 yards and six touchdowns through 14 games this season. He ranks fifth among all wide receivers in receiving yards.

