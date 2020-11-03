Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner fined for infractions in Titans game

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster shared with his social media followers on Tuesday that the NFL has fined him $5,000 as he “failed to cover” his lower leg during their Titans matchup.

JuJu posted to his Instagram story a photo of the letter he received from the league.

According to the NFL rulebook, “stockings must cover the entire area from the shoe to the bottom of the pants, and must meet the pants below the knee.”

Running back James Conner was fined for the same rule violation.

#Steelers WR JuJu Smith Schuster and RB James Conner were fined $5,000 each for wearing their socks too low. pic.twitter.com/e4AzqTwBeY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 3, 2020





Chris Bengel of CBS Sports reported that this isn’t the first time players have been fined for something so petty.

Ageless running back, Frank Gore, a San Francisco 49er at the time, was fined $10,500 in 2012 for the same silly sock thing.

