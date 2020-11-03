Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner fined $5,000 for wearing low socks

JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner fined $5,000 for wearing low socks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Sheesh, the league must be pressed for cash these days as they continue to crack down on uniform violations.

After their Week 6 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the two latest victims of the uniform crackdown were Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Conner who were both fined $5,000 by the league for wearing socks that were too low.

Smith-Schuster posted the letter he received from the NFL making him aware of the fine on Instagram. "Don't worry y'all," he wrote. "James [Conner] got fined too."

#Steelers WR JuJu Smith Schuster and RB James Conner were fined $5,000 each for wearing their socks too low. pic.twitter.com/e4AzqTwBeY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 3, 2020

“During the Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game on October 25, 2020, you were in violation of the NFL Uniform and Equipment Rules" the letter read, “specifically, your stockings failed to cover your lower leg".

Looks so far that these two guys didn't make the same mistake twice, coming out of Week 7 with not only a win against rival Baltimore Ravens but no sock fine (at least that we know of.)