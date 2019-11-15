Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner ruled out with injuries

It was bad enough that the Pittsburgh Steelers trailed 14-0 early on against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.

Then they saw their two best offensive players head back to the locker room with injuries. They were both ruled out for the second half.

Running back James Conner was first. He was coming back off a shoulder injury but not 100 percent. And Fox said on the broadcast that his shoulder flared up, forcing him to the locker room. Jaylen Samuels took over lead back duties, as he did when Conner was out. Conner was ruled out for the rest of the game at halftime.

Then receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster joined him. Smith-Schuster took a hard hit over the middle and was helped back to the locker room after being down on the field for a while. Before halftime, Smith-Schuster was ruled out with a concussion.

If that wasn’t enough, outside linebacker T.J. Watt walked off the field in. the first half holding his side. It was a rough half for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers offense hasn’t been great since Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury back in Week 2, but it has been good enough during a four-game winning streak. But losing two key players in the first half on Thursday night made the challenge a lot tougher.

