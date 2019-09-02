Steelers, Joe Haden beat the clock on an extension

The Steelers don’t re-do contracts once the season starts. This means that the Steelers and cornerback Joe Haden were playing beat the clock to get a new deal in place before next Sunday’s opener against the Patriots.

They pulled it off. Per a league source, Haden and the Steelers agreed to terms on a two-year extension for $22 million.

Haden was entering the final year of his three-year deal with the Steelers, signed after he was cut by the Browns before the season started. Due to make $10 million this season, it’s now a three-year, $32 million arrangement for Haden, with more than half of the amount — $16.8 million — paid in the form of a signing bonus.

The seventh overall pick in the 2010 draft, the 30-year-old Haden has appeared in 39 regular-season games in three season for the Steelers.