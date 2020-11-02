Steelers and Jets working on a trade to bring LB Avery Williamson to Pittsburgh
According to multiple sources including NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are working on a trade to acquire Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson. Pittsburgh has spent the last two weeks adjusting to life without Devin Bush and the results have been mixed. Robert Spillane is a physical run-stopper but lacking in overall athleticism. The Steelers were hoping to utilize Ulysees Gilbert as the coverage linebacker but he was injured and missed Sunday’s game. Williamson is a seven-year veteran, has spent the last 2+ seasons with the Jets, and is in the final year of his contract.