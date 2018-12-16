Steelers' Jaylen Samuels sat on wrong bench and Patriots weren't pleased originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Jaylen Samuels found himself in a peculiar situation in the first half of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back sat down on the wrong bench, and the Patriots players sitting there let him know about it pretty quickly. Check out the hilarious scene in the video below:

We're not sure if Samuels did this on purpose or actually lost track of where he was sitting.

Samuels got the start at running back for the Steelers because James Conner was ruled out with an ankle injury. Conner had replaced star running back Le'Veon Bell, who is sitting out the entire 2018 season over a contract dispute.

Samuels tallied 70 yards on just 10 carries in the first half Sunday.

