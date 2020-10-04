Report: Steelers' Jarron Jones arrested on assault, strangulation charges after alleged altercation with girlfriend

Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad member Jarron Jones was arrested Saturday following an alleged altercation between him and his girlfriend, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Lauren Lee.

Jones has reportedly been charged with felony aggravated assault, felony strangulation and misdemeanor simple assault.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert confirmed to the Post-Gazette that the team is looking into the incident:

“We are aware of the situation regarding Jarron Jones. We are gathering all of the details of these disturbing allegations, but we will not comment any further at this time.”

Jones signed with the Steelers in April after a stint with the XFL’s New York Guardians. He was later cut and assigned to the team’s practice squad. Undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2017, Jones has been a journeyman in his NFL career, spending time with eight different organizations in the span of three-and-a-half years. He has not appeared in an NFL game.

Jarron Jones has been a journeyman in his brief NFL career. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) More

Woman alleges Jones strangled her, hit her with Xbox

Officers responded to a report of an ongoing domestic violence altercation around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning, according to the Post-Gazette. They reportedly arrived to find a woman walking down from the second floor heavily breathing and crying. She told them she had a physical altercation with a man, Jones, upstairs.

Jones was reportedly detained immediately and told police he and the woman were currently dating. He said he had gone out with the woman Friday night and returned home separately. When he arrived, he said she started yelling at him and breaking items, at which point he claimed to grab her by the back and legs and take her outside.

However, the woman reportedly told police that Jones had strangled her, hit her in the face and smashed her face with an Xbox console, then picked her up and threw her outside. She reportedly said she blacked out and lost consciousness during the alleged altercation.

Police reportedly said the woman had sustained abrasions on the right side of her face near the temple, bruising with swelling on her right forearm and a small abrasion on her upper left chest.

A witness who reportedly overheard the altercation told police they heard “very loud banging and the sound of bodies upstairs, yelling between parties and noises that sounded like things breaking.”

Jones was reportedly transported to the Allegheny County Jail and will receive a preliminary hearing on Nov. 24.

More from Yahoo Sports: