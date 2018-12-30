Steelers James Conner will play against Bengals but Antonio Brown misses out

Antonio Brown has been ruled out of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 17 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals, but running back James Conner will return.

Wide receiver Brown is listed as inactive after sitting out practice with a knee injury all week and undergoing tests on the ailment on Friday.

The Steelers said Conner will work out during pregame warm-ups to ensure he is fully healthy.

Conner has remained sidelined since he sprained his ankle against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13, but was a participant in three full practices this week.

The second-year rusher has enjoyed a breakout season in Le'Veon Bell's absence, rushing for 909 yards and 12 touchdowns through 12 games.

The Steelers (8-6-1) close out the regular season at Heinz Field against the Bengals (6-9).

Pittsburgh are in second place in the AFC North behind the Baltimore Ravens, and the Steelers need a win and help from the Cleveland Browns to make the playoffs.