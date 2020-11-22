Will the Steelers-Jaguars Week 11 game be on TV in your area?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will get a crack at the league’s lone undefeated team in the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will travel to North Florida this Sunday. While both are no longer in the same division, the meeting will mark a rivalry game that has a bit of interesting history behind it.

The Jags will come into this game with the second-worst record in football (1-8), but despite that many Pittsburgh Steelers fans are on high alert. That anxiety is certainly justified when considering the Jags lead the all-time series by a narrow 14-12 margin. Additionally, the last two games between both teams were decided by margins of four (2018) and three (2017 playoffs).

This will be another 1:00 pm EST kickoff for the Jags. Per 506 Sports, those who live in the blue shaded areas will be able to see the game.

Calling the game this week will be Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (color commentator) for Sunday’s game at TIAA Bank Field.

While Steelers fans may come into this one a bit nervous, the Jags will have an uphill battle on their hands. They will come into the game without several key players, including quarterback Gardner Minshew II. That will put sixth-round rookie Jake Luton in a situation where he will be up against the No. 6 ranked defense in just his third start.

The Jags also could be without starting cornerback Sidney Jones IV (Achilles), who was ruled questionable on the final injury report. If he can’t go, that would put the Jags in a situation where both of their top-2 corners would be out as C.J. Henderson was placed on injured reserve this week.