Steelers issue statement regarding Antonio Brown trade to Raiders

During his nine seasons in Pittsburgh, Antonio Brown established himself as one of the premiere wide receivers in the NFL.

That relationship came to an end this week when the Steelers dealt the All-Pro to the Raiders.

With the new league year beginning on Wednesday, the Raiders and Steelers made the blockbuster trade official.

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert issued the following statement after the trade was announced.

Statement from GM Kevin Colbert on Antonio Brown: pic.twitter.com/MxPxjXDucV — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 13, 2019

The divorce between the Steelers and Brown wasn't pretty. It all started during the final week of the regular season when Brown missed several practices and reportedly had a disagreement with a teammate.

Ever since, Brown had been trying to get out of Pittsburgh. Late Saturday night, news broke that the Raiders had agreed to trade two draft picks to Pittsburgh for the dynamic playmaker.

On Wednesday, Brown found himself sitting between coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock at a podium in Alameda. He got just what he wanted.