Steelers invite XFL wide receiver Hakeem Butler to minicamp

According to the XFL’s official Twitter account, St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Hakeem Butler has been invited to Pittsburgh Steelers minicamp. Butler was a fourth-round pick back in 2019.

Butler was a player the Steelers were interested in prior to the 2019 NFL draft and even had him in for a Top 30 predraft visit. However, the Steelers were able to land wide receiver Diontae Johnson a round earlier and so the opportunity for Butler to be drafted by the Steelers was gone.

Instead, Butler went to the Arizona Cardinals. He broke his hand in the preseason and missed the entire season. Butler spent 2020 on the Carolina Panthers practice squad and then 2021 with the Philadelphia Eagles. Butler has zero NFL catches. The Eagles attempted to convert Butler to a tight end due to his 6-foot-5, 227-pound frame.

Butler seems to have turned his career with the Battlehawks. In 2022 he caught 51 passes for 599 yards and eight receiving touchdowns.

More 2023 Steelers offseason!

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire