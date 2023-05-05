Steelers invite local star Tylar Wiltz to rookie minicamp

There’s a good chance if you are a Pittsburgh Steelers fan ad are local you are probably a Pitt fan as well. So you know who Tylar Wiltz is. Wiltz is one of the players who the Steelers have invited to partake in their rookie minicamp. He will join the other invitees as well as the Steelers 2023 NFL draft class.

Wiltz only spent one season with Pitt after transferring from Division II Missouri State with one year of eligibility left. Wiltz has been an outside linebacker in college but at only 210 pounds, his best shot at an NFL future is as a special teams ace and rotational safety.

In 2022, Wiltz started three games and appeared in all 13 games. He finished with 49 tackles, three tackles for loss, three passes defended and two sacks.

#Steelers invite outside linebacker-safety Tylar Wiltz to their rookie minicamp, per his agent @svanyoesq Played in @TropicalBowlUSA — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 1, 2023

More Steelers Wire News!

Steelers hope draft drought ends with Broderick Jones, Joey Porter Jr. 1 stat we promise will go up for the Steelers in 2023 NFL analyst calls Steelers LB Nick Herbig one of his favorite picks of the draft

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire