Steelers invite cousin of CB Joey Porter Jr. to rookie minicamp

One of the more interesting names the Pittsburgh Steelers have shown an interest in after the 2024 NFL draft is Ferris State cornerback Shon Stephens. Not because he’s an elite prospect but because he is the cousin of Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Stephens posted a 40-yard dash in the 4.3’s and repped 225 pounds 19 times on the bench press at Michigan State’s pro day at only 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds.

Stephens is obviously a longshot to make the team and considering he has also accepted an invite to the Philadelphia Eagles rookie camp first. There’s a real possibility Stephens signs with the Eagles and never makes it to Pittsburgh. But maybe, just maybe he’ll see those family ties and want to play football with his cousin.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire