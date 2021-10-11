Steelers investigate spreading of ashes at Sunday’s game

The Terrible Towel apparently won’t be joined by the Unbearable Urn.

During Sunday’s game between the Broncos and the Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, a fan spread ashes on the turf at the venue.

“An incident occurred during the game at Heinz Field on Sunday where a fan was spreading ashes of a deceased family member in the stadium,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten told WTAE-TV. “Heinz Field management does not permit or condone such actions. While we respect those fans who may be interested in honoring a family member by spreading their family’s ashes inside the stadium, Heinz Field cannot accommodate those requests due to state and local regulations. We have responded to communications from our fans throughout the years that this type of action is not permissible.”

On Sunday, the fan in question opted to seek forgiveness in lieu of permission. It’s unclear what the consequences of seeking forgiveness will be. Cremains are superheated and not inherently hazardous.

Indeed, they can’t be any worse that the toxic rubber pellets that show up everywhere at stadiums with artificial surfaces.

