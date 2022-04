Panther-lair

Kenny Pickett's NFL dreams became a reality just moments ago, as the Pittsburgh Steelers made the former Pitt quarterback their first round pick with the 20th selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Pickett becomes Pitt's first first round pick since Aaron Donald was selected by the St. Louis Rams in the 2014 NFL Draft, and is the first Pitt quarterback picked in the NFL Draft since Nathan Peterman went to Raiders in 2017.