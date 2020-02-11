Steelers interviewed Jerricho Cotchery

The Steelers are continuing to interview candidates for their receivers coach opening, including one with NFL experience.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers interviewed longtime NFL wideout Jerricho Cotchery last week.

Cotchery spent three of his 12 NFL seasons with the Steelers, and had been an assistant receivers coach with the Panthers the last three seasons.

There was a report over the weekend from a South Carolina television station that University of South Carolina receivers coach Bryan McClendon was taking a job on Mike Tomlin’s staff, though there was no specific mention of which job.

The Steelers brought veteran assistant Ray Sherman as interim receivers coach last year, after assistant Darryl Drake died during training camp.