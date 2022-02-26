The Steelers’ list of candidates to succeed Kevin Colbert as their General Manager has grown by three names.

The team announced that they have completed interviews with Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz, 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon, and Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl for the position.

Packers co-director of player personnel John Wojciechowski, Colts college scouting director Morocco Brown, Panthers assistant G.M. Dan Morgan, Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek, Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds and Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden are other outside candidates who have interviewed with the teams. Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan and pro personnel coordinator Brandon Hunt are also in the mix and there’s been word of an interview with Louis Riddick of ESPN, but no official word from the team of a conversation.

Colbert is set to retire after this year’s draft.

Steelers interview three more G.M. candidates originally appeared on Pro Football Talk