Steelers interview Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz for open GM job

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
The Baltimore Ravens have been a model organization ever since entering the NFL in 1996. They’ve upheld not only excellent standards on the field, but off of it as well. That includes player development, coach development, as well as executive development.

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they had interviewed three more candidates for their open general manager position. Among them was Joe Hortiz, who is currently Baltimore’s director of player personnel. Many within the franchise have praised Hortiz and the work that he does.

Hortiz began working with the Ravens in 1998, and is a well-respect member of the organization. He was also a candidate for the New York Giants’ open general manager job before they went in a different direction.

