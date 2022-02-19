Steelers interview Panthers Asst. GM to replace Kevin Colbert

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to cast a wide net in search of the team’s next general manager. Pittsburgh formally announced several interviews on Saturday, most of which we were already known. But one that was new is the interview with Carolina Panthers assistant general manager Dan Morgan. Morgan is an executive we targeted immediately after Kevin Colbert officially announced he would be stepping down after the 2022 NFL draft.

Morgan was taken the fast lane to be an NFL executive. After being a scouting intern with the Seattle Seahawks for one season, he was named assistant director of player personnel just one year later. He spent three seasons as the director of player personnel with Seattle, then the next three seasons in the same role with the Buffalo Bills before moving to the assistant general manager role with the Carolina Panthers last season.

When word first came out that Colbert was stepping down, I think most assumed this would be an automatic promotion for either Omar Khan or Brandon Hunt and the team would keep things in-house.

We interviewed the following candidates for our General Manager position over the past two weeks:

• John Wojciechowski (Green Bay Packers)

• Morocco Brown (Indianapolis Colts)

• Dan Morgan (Carolina Panthers)

• John Spytek (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 18, 2022

